Thule Recalls 4,000 Sleek Strollers for Injury Hazard

Thule Group, of Sweden, has issued a recall for about 4,000 Thule Sleek strollers in the U.S., plus another 880 strollers in Canada, due to a potential injury hazard for children.

The recall was issued after Thule received one report of the stroller’s handlebar detaching. No injuries were reported.

They were sold at Buy Buy Baby, REI and others stores nationwide, and online at Thule.com and Amazon.com, from July 2018 through June 2020 for between $830 and $850.

Only strollers without a QC2020 sticker next to the product label and made from May 2018 to September 2019 are included in this recall. For specific product numbers, check the official recall notice.

Thule is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Thule Group to arrange for the return of the stroller and a free replacement Sleek stroller frame.

For more information, contact Thule Group toll-free at 855-929-3531 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at thulesleek18@thule.com or online at www.thule.com/recallthulesleek or www.thule.com and click on Support/Safety Notice.

