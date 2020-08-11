Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

Freshouse II, LLC recalled certain lemons, limes, oranges and potatoes, including bulk products sold at Wegmans grocery stores, due to a potential risk of Listeria bacteria contamination.

The recall includes mesh bags with Wegmans® lemons and Valencia oranges, Fresh from the Start® lemons and red potatoes, Natures Promise® organic limes, and Freshouse® limes.

The recall also involves wholesale bulk lemons, limes, red potatoes, and Valencia oranges in 40-pound boxes and 50-pound bags.

Wegmans also issued an expanded recall for seafood, pizza, chicken meals, and other foods made with recalled lemons and oranges.

The recalls involves foods that were sold at Wegmans grocery stores in Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina and New York (Brooklyn and Harrison only).

No illnesses were reported in connection with the recall. Freshouse Produce issued the recall after internal testing identified Listeria monocytogenes on a piece of equipment in a packing facility.

Listeria infections can spread beyond the intestines and invade the bloodstream or central nervous system. When this happens, the risk of death can be 20-30%. Pregnant women may also suffer a miscarriage, premature birth, stillbirth, or infection of their newborn.

Source: Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. Announces Recall of Select Valencia Oranges, Lemons, and Various Products Containing Fresh Lemon Because of Possible Health Risk

