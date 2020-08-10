Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

Ron Simon & Associates has filed the first lawsuit after an outbreak of Salmonella sickened hundreds of people who ate contaminated onions.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Betty A., woman in California who was hospitalized for 12 days due to a Salmonella infection and kidney failure. She purchased the onions from Stater Bros Markets.

The onions were recalled by Thomson International Inc. on August 1, including red, white, yellow and sweet yellow onions that were shipped after May 1 to stores, restaurants, and wholesalers nationwide.

As of August 7, at least 640 people in the U.S. have been infected with Salmonella in 43 states, including 85 people who were hospitalized, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Another 249 people in Canada have been sickened with Salmonella after eating onions, according to Health Canada.

Most people who are infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps between 6 hours and 6 days after eating contaminated food. In some people, the bacteria spreads to the bloodstream and causes life-threatening complications.

Source: First lawsuit in the red onion salmonella outbreak filed

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation