Thomson International Inc. is recalling all of its onions nationwide in the U.S. and Canada after they were linked to a Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 510 people in both countries.

The outbreak has infected at least 396 people in 34 states in the U.S., including 59 people who were hospitalized, since July 12, 2020, according to the CDC investigation.

In Canada, another 114 confirmed illnesses have been linked to the onions. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) recalled Sysco onions and several Thompson products.

The recalled onions were shipped after May 1, 2020 to wholesalers, retail stores, restaurants, food service for institutions like schools and nursing homes, as well as companies that re-package the onions as ingredients in other products.

The recall involves red, yellow, white and sweet yellow onions in cartons, boxes, and mesh sacks ranging from 2 pounds to 50 pounds.

They were sold under a variety of brand-names, including Thomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley’s Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions, and Food Lion.

The Imperial Fresh® boxes and bags of onions may be marked as “Distributed by Sysco Corporation and Freshpoint, Houston, Texas.”

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause serious food poisoning. The symptoms often include fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

In rare circumstances, infections with Salmonella can result in bloodstream infections, arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, arthritis, or death.

Source: Thomson International Inc. Conducts Voluntary Recall of Red, Yellow, White, and Sweet Yellow Onions Because of Possible Salmonella Risk

