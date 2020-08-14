Intertex Air Blowers Recalled for Fire Hazard

Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

Intertex LLC recalled several models of several models of centrifugal and axial blowers sold under the B-Air®, BlueDri®, BlueDri Pro® and Soleaire® brands.

The products are primarily used as water damage repair equipment after flooding occurs in commercial or industrial facilities. The blowers help dehumidify the air for faster drying of floors and carpets.

The recall also involves air scrubbers, which help remove the lingering smell of smoke after fires.

Each blower has convenience outlets on the side to allow the blowers to be “daisy chained” (several blowers plugged together in series) or other devices to be plugged in.

The problem is that the outlets on the side of the blowers are not protected by a circuit breaker. If the outlet is overloaded or short-circuited, it can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The recalled blowers were sold at Home Depot and Lowes stores nationwide and online at www.aerindustries.com, www.amazon.com, www.ebay.com, www.homedepot.com, and www.lowes.com from January 2008 through July 2020 for between $120 and $300.

Consumers should contact Intertex for a free repair consisting of a cordset adapter with an integrated circuit breaker.

For more information, contact Intertex, LLC at 800-465-7300 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email to recall@b-air.com or online at www.b-air.com.

Source: Intertex Recalls Blowers Due To Fire Hazard