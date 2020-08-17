Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The Kmart dresser recall was announced on August 11 after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) determined that the Essential Home Belmont 2.0 dressers do not meet industry standards.

The recalled dressers are unstable and can tip over if they are not properly anchored to the wall. They pose a serious tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in death or injuries to children.

The recall includes approximately 19,900 Essential Home Belmont 2.0 4-drawer dressers. The recalled dressers measure 29.8″ high by 27.7″ wide. They came in 4 colors: Black (Model #F214-PRF), Pine (Model #F214-MEF), Walnut (Model #F214-WAF), and White (#F214-BRF).

They were sold at Kmart stores nationwide and online at www.Kmart.com from March 2018 to April 2020 for about $60.

Kmart and Sears previously recalled about 1 million Belmont four-drawer dressers in October 2019 because they pose a tip-over hazard.

Despite the recall, the manufacturer is not offering a refund. Instead, the company is offering a free anchoring kit.

For more information, consumers can call Transform at 800-659-7026 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit www.kmart.com and click on “Product Recalls.”

Source: Transform Recalls Four-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Kmart