The recent batch of lawsuits were filed in Palm Beach County, Florida, where Sunbeam Products’ parent company Newell Brands is headquartered.

All of the lawsuits accuse the company of selling a dangerous product with a defective design.

Specifically, consumers say the lid does not lock or prevent a person from twisting the lid open when the pressure cooker is still full of pressure.

Opening the lid before the pot is depressurized can result in a dangerous explosion of hot food, liquid, and steam — and devastating burn injuries or steam scalds to anyone nearby, including kids.

In fact, one of the lawsuits was filed on behalf of a child who was burned when his grandmother opened a CrockPot Pressure Cooker and hot food blew out. The accident occurred in Oklahoma in January 2018.

His mother filed a lawsuit on his behalf. Five other lawsuits were also filed by victims in California, Minnesota, Missouri, and North Carolina.

Lawyers say Sunbeam Products advertised the “safety features” of the CrockPot Express Pressure Cooker, including a locking lid. Unfortunately, this “safety feature” may not actually work as expected.

All six lawsuits were filed on July 22, 2020 in the Circuit Court of the Fifteenth Judicial District in and for Palm Beach County, Florida.

Source: Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files Six Lawsuits Against Crockpot After Defective Pressure Cookers Cause Injuries

