Lithonia Lighting recalled metal CFMK H-Brackets that are screwed into the ceiling and used to mount CPANL LED ceiling light fixtures.

The lights were sold at Lowe’s, The Home Depot, other home improvement stores nationwide, and online from August 2018 to June 2020.

They were also sold individually to commercial electrical distributors from January 2019 through June 2020, and may have been installed in schools, hospitals, hotels, offices, and other commercial facilities.

Lithonia said it has received 24 reports of CPANL LED lights coming loose or falling from the CFMK Bracket, resulting in one injury.

The recalled brackets were included with 1×4, 2×4 and 2×2 CPANL lights. The brackets were also sold separately.

Only the CFMK Surface Mount Brackets sold between August 2018 and June 2020 are included in the recall.

Instead of a refund, Lithonia is offering a free repair kit. For more information, contact Lithonia Lighting toll-free at 855-307-2454 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday or online at lithonia.acuitybrands.com and click on “CFMK Recall.”

