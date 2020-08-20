Goldenseal Root Powder Recalled After Baby Dies of Infection

Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

Maison Terre has recalled all lots of Organic Goldenseal Root Powder due to a risk of severe infections, surgery, and death.

The recall was announced after a baby died when the bacteria-tainted powder was put on the baby’s umbilical cord stump.

FDA tests on a sample of the powder found many disease-causing microbes, such as Enterobacter cloacae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Cronobacter dublinensis, and other bacteria.

Maison Terre bought and re-sold the Goldenseal Root Powder from Starwest Botanicals, a bulk herb supplier in Sacramento, California.

The recalled Goldenseal Root Powder was sold nationwide in the U.S. through Amazon.com between January 25, 2015 and August 4, 2020.

It is a yellow powder that was sold in a 1-ounce clear plastic bag.

Use of this product “can result in infections necessitating antimicrobial and potentially surgical treatment. In individuals with weak immune systems and infants, the use of the product can result in death,” according to a recall notice posted by the FDA on August 19, 2020.

Source: Maison Terre Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Organic Goldenseal Root Powder Due to Microbial Contamination