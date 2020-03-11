Reddit Share Email 16 Shares

Sun Hong Foods recalled enoki mushrooms after an outbreak of Listeria infected at least 36 people in 17 states.

Four deaths were reported in California, Hawaii, and New Jersey. Six victims were pregnant women, two of whom suffered a miscarriage, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The illnesses started on dates ranging from November 2016 through December 2019.

On March 9, Sun Hong Foods Inc. recalled enoki mushrooms that were sold at Asian Supermarkets, J&L Supermarket, Jusgo Supermarket, ZTao Market, New Sang Supermarket, and Galleria Market. They were distributed in California, Texas, Oregon, Washington, Illinois, and Florida.

However, enoki mushrooms distributed by Sun Hong Foods do not account for all of the illnesses in this outbreak, according to the CDC, so other enoki mushrooms from Korea might also be contaminated.

Until the CDC knows more about where the mushrooms came from and how they were distributed, the agency is warning all high-risk people not to eat enoki mushrooms labeled as a “Product of Korea.”

The highest-risk people include pregnant women, adults ages 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems.

Source: Outbreak of Listeria Infections Linked to Enoki Mushrooms

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation