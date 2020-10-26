Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On October 23, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned about a deadly outbreak of Listeria that has been linked to Italian-style deli meat.

Nine people were hospitalized, including 7 people in Massachusetts and 2 people in New York. One death was reported in Florida.

All of the victims said they ate Italian-style deli meat before falling ill, including products such as salami, mortadella, and prosciutto. The illnesses were reported between August 6, 2020 and October 3, 2020.

Some of the victims reported eating pre-packaged deli meat, while others ate meat that was sliced at deli counters in various locations.

CDC investigators have not pinpointed a common supplier or a specific type of deli meat. No recalls have been issued yet.

In the meantime, the CDC is warning people to “avoid eating deli meats, unless heated to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot just before serving.”

Last year, deli meat was linked to another Listeria outbreak, with 10 people infected and 1 death reported in Michigan.

According to the CDC, the symptoms of a Listeria infection can begin as early as the same day of exposure to contaminated food. In some cases, symptoms do not appear for 70 days after exposure.

Listeria infections can cause severe pregnancy complications. People who are not pregnant may experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, fever and muscle aches.

Source: Outbreak of Listeria Infections Linked to Deli Meats

