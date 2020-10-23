HomeryGardens Extension Cord Splitters Recalled for Fire Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Sales BSD Inc. has recalled about 5,700 HomeryGardens 4-Outlet, 6’ Foot Long Indoor and Outdoor Extension Cord Splitters due to a fire hazard.

The wire size of the recalled extension cords can’t handle the appropriate amp load, and it also lacks protective features, which poses a fire hazard, according to the recall notice.

They were sold online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com from March 2019 through August 2020 for between $11 and $23.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled extension cords and contact Sales BSD to return the product for a full refund. Shipping and handling will be at no cost to consumers.

Source: Sales BSD Recalls Homerygardens Extension Cord Splitters Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)