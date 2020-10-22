Bed Bath & Beyond Recalls SALT Chairs for Fall Hazard

Share
Bed Bath & Beyond recalled SALT™ Lounge Chairs because the locking mechanism on the chair frame can disengage.

The problem poses a fall hazard. There have been 19 reports of chairs breaking, including 4 reports of minor injuries from falls.

SALT Lounge Chairs consist of a metal tube frame, a fabric seat cushion (sold in gray or black), and a locking mechanism on each side of the frame.

They were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond stores nationwide and online at www.bedbathandbeyond.com from April 2020 to August 2020 for about $40.

Bed Bath & Beyond is asking consumers to stop using the product and return it to any Bed Bath & Beyond location for a full refund of the purchase price, or a store credit if the customer’s purchase price cannot be determined.

Source: Bed Bath & Beyond Recalls SALT Lounge Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

