Morfboard Skate & Scooter Toys Recalled for Fall Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Jakks Pacific Inc. has recalled MorfBoard Skate & Scoot Combo toys because the “Y” handlebar joint on the scooter can break, posing a fall hazard.

The company has received 18 reports of the “Y” handlebars breaking, including 1 injury when a child fell and suffered a bloody nose.

The recalled Morfboard toys were sold at Walmart, Target, Toys R Us, Meijer, BJ’s Wholesale Club stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and morfboard.com from February 2018 to August 2020 for about $100.

Consumers should immediately take the scooters away from children and contact Jakks Pacific for a free replacement “T” handlebar.

The toy has interchangeable parts that convert into a scooter or a skateboard. The scooter is created by inserting the “Y” handlebar into the base board. They were sold in a variety of colors.

The recall only involves scooters with the following manufacturing date codes: 0049VE01, 0128VE01, 0238VE01, 0328VE01, 0598VE01, 0718VE01, 0878VE01, 1068VE01, 1168VE01, 1278VE01, 1458VE01, 1508VE01,1598VE01, 1858VE01, 2068VE01, 2328VE01, 2398VE01, 2478VE01, 2548VE01, 2508VE01, 2568VE01, 2958VE01, 3198VE01, 3258VE01, 3537VE01, 3628VE01.

For more information, visit Jakks Pacific online at www.jakks.com and click on “Safety Notices” at the bottom of the page or call toll-free at 855-602-5464 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

Source: Jakks Pacific Recalls to Repair Morfboard® Skate & Scoot Scooters Due to Fall Hazard