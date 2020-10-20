Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The Chicago-based furniture store CB2 is warning consumers to immediately stop using Bordo and Bordo XL concrete dining tables because they can collapse.

The problem is that the table legs can become unsteady when moved, causing the table to collapse, which poses an injury hazard, according to the recall.

CB2 has received 4 reports of the tables collapsing, including 3 people who suffered injuries involving a laceration and a swollen leg/ankle.

This recall involves around 1,120 white concrete Bordo and Bordo XL dining tables. They were sold at CB2 stores nationwide, online at www.CB2.com, and through the CB2 catalog from August 2018 to June 2020 for about $1,500 (Bordo) or $2,300 (Bordo XL dining table).

CB2 is giving full refunds to consumers who are affected by the recall.

For more information, call CB2 at 800-451-8217 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. CT Saturday and Sunday or online at www.cb2.com and click on “Recalls.”

Source: CB2 Recalls Bordo Dining Tables Due to Injury Hazard