Police arrested Dr. Anshul M. Gandhi on January 22 on suspicion of one felony count of forced oral copulation.

He was released from jail early the next day after posting at $100,000 bond, according to the LAPD.

Dr. Gandhi was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a former co-worker inside her apartment in downtown Los Angeles.

Dr. Gandhi formerly provided services as a contract physician in emergency medicine at Cedars Sinai Medical Center. The hospital said he was never an employee.

Multiple employees at Cedars Sinai, on the condition of anonymity, told NBCLA that several women had come forward to accuse Dr. Gandhi of sexual misconduct.

Dr. Gandhi’s defense attorney, Michael Kraut, said “the victim is absolutely making this story up.” Kraut said Dr. Gandhi resigned voluntarily in early January to avoid working in a “hostile environment.”

Investigators are trying to contact former hospital employees for interviews. Anyone with information on the case is being asked to call the LAPD’s Central station at (213) 996-1842.

Source: Los Angeles ER Doctor Arrested on Suspicion of Sexual Assault