Premo & Fresh Grab Sandwich Recall Expands for Listeria Risk

Lipari Foods is recalling more Premo® and Fresh Grab® sandwiches that may be contaminated with Listeria.

The original recall was issued on January 6, followed by an expanded recall on January 13.

On January 22, Lipari Foods expanded the recall yet again to include all sandwiches with a Best By date of 2/6/20 and earlier. Lipari Foods began shipping the products on December 20, 2019.

The sandwiches were distributed to food service and retail stores throughout Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

No illnesses have been reported, but infections with Listeria can be life-threatening, particularly for pregnant women, elderly adults, young children, and people with vulnerable immune systems.

The recall involves a wide variety of wedge sandwiches, sub sandwiches, pub burgers, footlong sandwiches, pretzel subs, breakfast muffins, and other products.

Consumers who bought the recalled products should discard them or return them to the store where they were purchased. Consumers with questions should call Customer Service at 800-729-3354, 8:15 am – 4:30 pm, EST, Monday through Friday.

Source: Lipari Foods Issues Voluntary Recall Expansion on Additional Sandwiches Due to Potential Contamination of Listeria Monocytogenes

