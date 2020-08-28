Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The lawsuit was filed against Merck & Co. by Julia B., a young woman from Rhode Island who received Gardasil when she was 13 years old.

She received another injection of Gardasil about a year later, in October 2014. She claims she immediately began experiencing flu-like symptoms, tinnitus, migraines, dizziness, fatigue, and other problems.

In November 2016, she was diagnosed with several autoimmune diseases, including fibromyalgia, orthostatic intolerance (OI), and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

Only a few states have made HPV vaccination mandatory for school attendance, and Rhode Island is one of them. Unfortunately, Julia was unable to attend most of high school because of her health problems.

“They have some really awful campaigns out there that will make a parent feel awful about not giving the vaccine to their children. I’m trying to make sure everyone knows that they do have a choice and they shouldn’t have the life I’m living.”

The lawsuit accuses Merck of purposely downplaying the potential risk of Gardasil — including a neurotoxic aluminum compound, a secret DNA adjuvant, and potentially hazardous DNA fragments of HPV.

Merck is accused of negligence, failure to warn about side effects, manufacturing a defective drug, breach of warranty, fraud, and violation of Rhode Island’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

The lawsuit was filed on August 19, 2020 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island — Case No. 1:20-cv-00364.

Source: Teen takes on ‘Big Pharma’ over mandatory vaccine’s side effects