Hostess Brands is recalling more Raspberry Zingers® with expiration dates in August and October 2020 due to a risk of mold.
The original recall covered items with expiration dates between August 26 and August 29th, 2020.
The expanded recall includes frozen and fresh Raspberry Zingers with expiration dates between August 7 and October 6, 2020. The specific product descriptions, UPC and Batch Codes can be found on the recall.
Hostess did not report any illnesses related to the recall, but the company is asking consumers not to eat the snacks.
They were sold to mass merchandisers, grocery stores, distributors, dollar and discount stores, and convenience stores nationwide.
Source: Hostess Brands, LLC Expands Voluntary Recall of Certain Hostess® Raspberry Zingers® Due to the Potential for Mold