Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Hostess Brands is recalling more Raspberry Zingers® with expiration dates in August and October 2020 due to a risk of mold.

The original recall covered items with expiration dates between August 26 and August 29th, 2020.

The expanded recall includes frozen and fresh Raspberry Zingers with expiration dates between August 7 and October 6, 2020. The specific product descriptions, UPC and Batch Codes can be found on the recall.

Hostess did not report any illnesses related to the recall, but the company is asking consumers not to eat the snacks.

They were sold to mass merchandisers, grocery stores, distributors, dollar and discount stores, and convenience stores nationwide.

Source: Hostess Brands, LLC Expands Voluntary Recall of Certain Hostess® Raspberry Zingers® Due to the Potential for Mold

Scales of JusticeEditor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media.

Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.