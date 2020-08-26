Nature's Menu Dog Food Recalled for Salmonella Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Sunshine Mills, Inc. recalled certain bags of Nature’s Menu® Super Premium Dog Food with a Blend of Real Chicken & Quail due to a risk of Salmonella contamination.

No illnesses in pets or humans have been reported, but pets who eat the food and humans who handle it are at risk of becoming sick.

Dogs with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting.

People who are infected with Salmonella may have nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever.

The recalled dog food was sold in retail pet stores nationwide. It can be identified with UPC 7015514363 or UPC 7015514365.

The product comes in a 3-pound bag with the following lot codes: TE1 20/April /2020, TE1 21/April/2020, TE1 22/April/2020, TE2 20/April /2020, TE2 21/April/2020, TE2 22/April/2020, TE3 20/April/2020, TE3 21/April/2020, TE3 22/April/2020.

The product also comes in a 13.5-pound bag with the following lot codes: TB1 20/April /2020, TB1 21/April/2020, TB1 22/April/2020, TB2 20/April /2020, TB2 21/April/2020, TB2 22/April/2020, TB3 20/April/2020, TB3 21/April/2020, TB3 22/April/2020.

The recall was issued after a random sample of a single 3-pound bag of the food was positive for Salmonella in testing by the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

Sunshine Mills tested multiple samples from the same lot, which all tested negative for Salmonella. The company explained that Salmonella may not be evenly distributed in a lot, which is how it could be found on one sample and not on others in the same lot.

Consumers who bought Nature’s Menu® Super Premium Dog Food with a Blend of Real Chicken & Quail from the recalled lots should return it to the store for a full refund.

For more information, call Sunshine Mills, Inc. customer service at (800) 705-2111 from 7AM to 4PM Central Time, Monday through Friday, or by email at customer.service@sunshinemills.com.

