woom bikes USA Recalls Children's Helmets for Head Injury Risk

woom bikes USA is asking consumers to immediately stop using children’s helmets because they pose a risk of head injuries.

The helmets were recalled after they failed impact testing by Consumer Reports, which also warned against using Bontrager’s Ballista MIPs helmet and the Morpher Flat-Folding Helmet.

The recalled woom children’s helmets do not meet the federal safety standard, according to the recall notice. No injuries were reported.

The recalled helmets were sold in blue, green, purple, red and yellow and in size S (for small size).

The brand-name “woom” is printed on both sides of the helmets and the size “S” appears on the back of the helmet. Only the small-sized helmets are included in this recall.

They were sold online at us.woombikes.com and Amazon.com, and through BikeShopGirl in Colorado and The Family Bike Collective in California from December 2018 through July 2019 for about $70.

The company is offering a full refund. For more information, call woom bikes USA toll-free at 855-966-6872 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or via email at safehelmet@woombikes.com.

