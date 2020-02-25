Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
1 Shares

On February 19, a recall was announced for over 228,000 Kia vehicles, including the 2006-2010 Kia Sedona and the 2007-2009 Kia Sorrento sedans.

The problem is that moisture can get into the Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) and result in an electrical short-circuit that could start a fire.

When the vehicle is turned off and parked, the Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit (HECU) remains energized. If moisture enters the HECU, an electrical short-circuit could occur even though the vehicle is off.

The potential hazard is a sudden engine fire, even when the vehicle is turned off and parked.

As a precaution, Kia is warning owners not park the vehicles in garages or where a vehicle fire could spread.

The recall is expected to begin on April 10, 2020. For more information, contact Kia Motors America customer service at 1-800-333-4542 and reference the recall campaign number SC186.

Source: Kia minivans, SUVs recalled for electrical problem that can cause fires. Is your vehicle included?

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
1 Shares

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.