On February 19, a recall was announced for over 228,000 Kia vehicles, including the 2006-2010 Kia Sedona and the 2007-2009 Kia Sorrento sedans.

The problem is that moisture can get into the Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) and result in an electrical short-circuit that could start a fire.

When the vehicle is turned off and parked, the Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit (HECU) remains energized. If moisture enters the HECU, an electrical short-circuit could occur even though the vehicle is off.

The potential hazard is a sudden engine fire, even when the vehicle is turned off and parked.

As a precaution, Kia is warning owners not park the vehicles in garages or where a vehicle fire could spread.

The recall is expected to begin on April 10, 2020. For more information, contact Kia Motors America customer service at 1-800-333-4542 and reference the recall campaign number SC186.

