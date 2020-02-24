Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

Browning Arms Company recalled about 1,265 leather pistol holders because the shape of the holster can change the position of the safety switch on a firearm.

Browning issued the recall after receiving a report of the holster changing the position of the safety switch. No injuries were reported.

If the holster changes the position of the safety switch without the user realizing it, this could create a situation in which the user is unaware that the pistol is in a fireable state when it is removed from the holster, posing an injury hazard, according to a safety warning from Browning.

The recall involves the Browning Leather Pistol Holsters, Multi-Angle Thumb Break, which is a leather pistol holster designed to carry Browning 1911-380 and 1911-22 pistols.

The holsters can be identified by Item No. 12904011 and UPC Code 023614843702, printed on the back of the product packaging.

They were sold at sporting goods stores nationwide and online at www.browning.com from September 2017 to December 2019 for about $80.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled holsters and contact Browning for a free replacement.

For more information, including questions regarding the identification of the recalled holsters, contact Browning at 800-945-5372 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email HolsterRecall@browning.com, or online at www.browning.com.

Source: Browning Recalls Pistol Holsters Due to Injury Hazard