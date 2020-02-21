Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

Kolcraft Enterprises Inc. recalled about 51,000 inclined sleeper accessories because the product poses a risk of suffocation or death.

No incidents or injuries were reported, but more than 70 babies have died in other manufacturers’ inclined sleeping products.

Babies can suffocate if they roll from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances, such as positional asphyxia.

The recall involves the inclined sleeper accessory that is included with the Kolcraft Cuddle ‘n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleepers (model number starting with KB063) and the Kolcraft Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleepers (model number starting with KB061).

They were sold at juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide from March 2011 through December 2017 for about $140.

Consumers can continue to use the bassinet without the inclined sleeper accessory.

Kolcraft is offering a $20 refund for the accessory or a $35 voucher to be used on www.Kolcraft.com until February 20, 2022.

For more information, contact Kolcraft at 800-453-7673 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CT, email customerservice@kolcraft.com, or online at www.kolcraft.com and click on “Incline Sleeper Recall” or “Safety Notifications.”

Source: Kolcraft Recalls Inclined Sleeper Accessory Included with Cuddle ‘n Care and Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinets & Incline Sleepers to Prevent Risk of Suffocation