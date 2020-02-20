Contigo Recalls Replacement Kids' Water Bottle Lids for Choking Hazard

Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

In August 2019, Contigo recalled 5.7 million Kids Cleanable Water Bottles that were sold at Target, Walmart, Costco, and other stores because the spout can detach and children can choke on it.

Nearly six months later, Contigo recalled the replacement lids that were sent to consumers as part of the August 2019 recall due to the same choking hazard.

Contigo said it has received “427 reports of the spout detaching including 27 spouts found in children’s mouths,” according to the recall posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on February 19, 2020.

Contigo is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled water bottles and the replacement lids provided in the original recall.

Contigo is offering consumers a free replacement water bottle. For more information, contact Contigo toll-free at 888-262-0622 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.gocontigo.com/recall or www.gocontigo.com.

Source: Contigo Reannounces Recall of 5.7 Million Kids Water Bottles Due to Choking Hazard; Additional Incidents with Replacement Lids Provided in Previous Recall