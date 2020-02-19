Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

Honda is recalling certain 2018-2020 Odyssey minivans because a wiring defect in a third-row power outlet poses a fire hazard.

The recall involves the Odyssey EX-L, Touring and Elite vehicles from the 2018, 2019, and 2020 model-years, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on February 6.

The wire harness for the third-row seat accessory power outlet may get pinched between the unibody and rear trim panel. This could damage the wires and cause an electrical short-circuit.

According to Honda, “If the wire harness was damaged, a short circuit can occur, heating the plastic harness cover and potentially leading to a fire.” Honda is aware of 3 fires related to this issue, but no injuries.

Honda will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the wire harness for damage, replacing it as necessary.

If no damage is found, the dealer will apply protective tape and re-route the harness. All repairs will be performed free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on March 16, 2020.

Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda’s number for this recall is T6U.

Source: Honda recalls over 241,000 Odyssey minivans for fire risk