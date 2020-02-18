Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

No recalls have been issued, but the FDA is cautioning pet owners after a sample of Aunt Jeni’s pet food from a store in Washington D.C. tested positive for Salmonella contamination.

The warning involves 5-pound bags of frozen Aunt Jeni’s Home Made All-Natural Raw Turkey Dinner Dog Food (Lot #175331 NOV2020).

The product tested positive for Salmonella Infantis, which is an antibiotic-resistant bacteria that “represents a serious threat to human and animal health,” according to the FDA warning.

In August 2019, the FDA issued another warning for Aunt Jeni’s raw pet food after 2 products tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes contamination. In response, Maryland health officials issued a “stop sale” for the products listed below.

Aunt Jeni’s Home Made Turkey Dinner Dog Food (5-lb bags with Lot #175199 JUL2020) tested positive for Salmonella Infantis.

Aunt Jeni’s Home Made Chicken Dinner Dog Food (5-lb bags with Lot #1152013 JUL2020) tested positive for both Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Health officials are concerned that pets and their owners could become seriously ill due to antibiotic-resistant bacteria in raw pet food.

Pets do not need to show symptoms to pass an infection to humans in saliva or feces, according to the FDA. Humans can also be infected after handling the food, bowls, or utensils.

Source: FDA Cautions Pet Owners Not to Feed One Lot of Aunt Jeni’s Home Made Frozen Raw Pet Food Due to Salmonella

