Kohl’s has recalled thousands of SONOMA Goods For Life® three-wick candles because the candle’s high flames can ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break.

The problem poses a fire hazard, a risk of burn injuries and property damage.

Kohl’s said it has received 29 reports of high flames and/or breaking glass, including 5 people who suffered minor burn injuries, and 6 reports of property damage like burn marks on furniture, carpets or countertops.

The 12.7-ounce candles were sold in glass containers with metal lids and include dozens of fragrances and styles.

Kohl’s sold about 512,000 of the candles nationwide and online at www.Kohls.com from December 2019 to October 2020 for about $20.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to the nearest Kohl’s store for a full refund (with receipt) or in-store credit (no receipt).

For more information, call Kohl’s toll-free at 855-564-5755 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Saturday or go online at www.kohls.com and click on “Recalls” on the bottom of the page.

