ALDI Pressure Cooker 'Explodes' in Woman's Face

Giovanna, a 36 year-old mother from Sydney, said she was making chicken soup for dinner on Sunday night when her pressure cooker exploded.

“After 10 or 15 minutes on the heat, it just blew up by itself,” she told Yahoo News Australia.

The lid blew off the pot and shot straight toward Giovanna and two children, hitting her arm. She was also sprayed with boiling-hot water and steam, resulting in extensive burn injuries.

Her arm blocked the hot lid flying toward her son, and her body blocked the boiling-hot water, which saved her son.

“My son and his friend were running past the kitchen just a second before it happened. The lid would have gone directly into my son’s head.”

Giovanna was burned on her scalp, neck, behind her ear, right shoulder, back and arm.

Her son was not injured, but both of them were “traumatized” and needed professional help “to get over this awful incident.”

The accident involved a Crofton Chef’s Collection 6L Pressure Cooker, which was sold at ALDI stores from June 28 through July 21, 2017.

Giovanna said she had been using the pressure cooker every week for the past 3 years, unaware that it had been recalled in August 2017 due to a defective lid locking mechanism.

In December 2017, there were reports of at least 6 people who suffered 2nd- and 3rd-degree burn injuries from the pressure cooker.

Source: Young mother is left with horrific burns after a faulty Aldi pressure cooker ‘BLEW UP’ in her face – and narrowly missed her two-year-old son’

