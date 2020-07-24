Manhattan Ball Toy Recalled At Target For Choking Hazard

Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

Target and The Manhattan Toy Company recalled about 22,100 “Manhattan Ball” activity toys for babies due to a choking hazard.

The problem is that the toy’s plastic tubes can detach from the center ball and release the small silicone teethers that are threaded on the tubes, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Manhattan Toy has received 6 reports of the plastic tubes detaching from the center ball. In two reports, a silicone teether separated off.

In one report, a child put the silicone teether in their mouth after it came off the ball.

The toys were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from July 2019 through June 2020 for about $10.

Th recalled “Manhattan Ball” plastic activity toys have a hard plastic center ball with 12 soft plastic tubes inserted into the center ball, and 7 silicone teethers threaded on the tubes.

The product can be identified by “The Manhattan Toy Company” and Lot Code 325700EL or 325700IL printed on the center ball.

Consumers should immediately take the toy away from children and contact Manhattan Toy or return it to any Target for a full refund.

