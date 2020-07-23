Home Depot Recalls Artificial Christmas Trees for Burn Hazard

Reddit Share Email 2 Shares

Willis Electric and Home Depot are recalling artificial Christmas trees that were sold in last year’s holiday season due to a burn hazard.

The problem is that the Christmas tree’s foot-pedal controller can get hot enough to cause burns to a person’s foot. The defective controller connects to the tree and controls the lights.

The company has received 509 reports of overheating involving the foot-pedal controller, including one report of a burn injury.

The Christmas trees were sold exclusively at Home Depot from June 2019 through December 2019 for between $80 and $360.

The recall involves mode-switching foot-pedal controllers that were sold with with 2019 Home Accent Holiday 7.5 ft. and 9 ft. artificial pine Christmas trees.

The model numbers W14N0126, W14N0127, W14N0148, W14N0149, and W14N0157 and SKU numbers can be found on the label on the cord.

Consumers should immediately stop using the foot-pedal controller, dispose of it and contact Willis Electric for free replacement.

For more information, call Willis Electric toll-free at 866-210-5958 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday, or online at www.williscorporation.com and click on the recall tab.

