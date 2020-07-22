Reddit Share Email 2 Shares

Hostess Brands has recalled certain Raspberry Zingers that may develop mold before the expiration date.

The items have expiration dates between August 26 and August 29, with specific Batch and Item UPC codes listed in the recall notice.

The snacks were sold to mass merchandisers, grocery stores, distributors, dollar and discount stores, and convenience stores throughout the U.S., according to the recall.

Raspberry Zingers are snack cakes that are sold by Hostess Brands. The cake is filled with a creamy non-dairy filling. The exterior of the cake is coated in a mixture of shaved coconut and raspberry-flavored syrup.

Hostess is urging customers who bought the snacks not to eat them. Consumers can contact the place of purchase about returning the snacks for a full refund.

Source: Hostess Brands, LLC Issues Voluntary Recall of Certain Hostess® Raspberry Zingers® Due to the Potential for Mold

