Natural Grocers Organic Elderberries Recalled for Salmonella Risk

A recall has been issued for Natural Grocers® 4-ounce Organic Whole Elderberries due to a risk of food poisoning with Salmonella.

Natural Grocers pulled the products off shelves at 159 stores in 20 states. No illnesses were reported as of October 29, 2020.

The recall was announced by the Colorado-based retailer Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc. after a supplier reported possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled organic elderberries are packaged in clear plastic bags weighing 4-ounces and bearing the “Natural Grocers” label.

Only packages bearing the following pack dates are being recalled at this time: 20-216, 20-225, 20-246, 20-265, & 20-281.

Natural Grocers stores are located in the following 20 states: Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Consumers with questions may contact the company by calling Customer Service at 303-986-4600, ext. 80801, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (MST).

