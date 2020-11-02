GUM Paroex Mouthwash Recalled for Bacteria Contamination

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On October 27, Sunstar Americas Inc. voluntarily recalled bottles of GUM Paroex® prescription oral rinse due to microbial contamination.

The recall involves GUM Paroex Chlorhexidine Gluconate Oral Rinse, 0.12%, which is a prescription-only mouthwash for gingivitis, and managing gum bleeding and inflammation between dental visits.

The recalled products are marked with expiration dates from June 30, 2022 through September 30, 2022, and they may be contaminated with the bacteria Burkholderia lata, according to the FDA.

Burkholderia lata is a multi-drug-resistant bacteria that has a high risk of causing serious infections in people who are elderly, HIV-positive, cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, or hemodialysis.

The infection could occur in a person’s mouth or spread to their body and lead to life-threatening pneumonia and bacteremia. No injuries were reported.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Sunstar Americas Inc. by phone at 1-800-528-8537 or email us.pcr@us.sunstar.com on Monday-Friday from 8am-5pm CST.

Source: Sunstar Americas Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Paroex® Chlorhexidine Gluconate Oral Rinse USP, 0.12% Due to Microbial Contamination

