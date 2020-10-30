Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On October 27, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced a recall for certain 2016-2018 Volkswagen Jetta vehicles due to a fire hazard.

The problem is that a fuel rail bolt can loosen over time, which can cause a fuel leak.

The bolt secures the engine’s fuel rails, which are high-pressure tubes that deliver fuel to the engine’s fuel injectors. If the bolt loosens, fuel can leak out of the fuel rails, which increases the risk of a fire.

The recall involves around 218,192 model-year 2016, 2017, and 2018 Volkswagen Jetta vehicles with 1.4-liter engines that were manufactured between June 18, 2015 and December 09, 2017.

VW is still developing a repair that will include tightening the fuel rail bolts. In the meantime, drivers are being asked to be vigilant for the smell of fuel, and to look for fuel leaks or marks under the vehicle.

If these problems occur, VW asks owners to contact an authorized dealer immediately. VW said that dealers are able to provide towing.

VW expects to start notifying owners around December 20, 2020.

Source: Volkswagen Jetta Recalled for Fire Risk