Five months after their first safety warning, Mueller Austria has officially announced a recall for the Onion Chopper Pro (Model M-700) due to a “serious laceration hazard.”

The recalled onion and vegetable choppers have a locking tab must be pushed towards the blades in order to properly lock into place.

Unfortunately, the locking tab can break off, which can cause a person’s hands and fingers to slide into the blades.

Mueller Austria reported 266 incidents of the tab breaking, including 137 people who suffered laceration injuries to their hands and fingers.

The recalled onion choppers were sold online at Amazon.com from September 2016 through July 2020 for about $20.

In December 2019, Mueller Austria introduced a new onion chopper with a locking tab that does not need to be pushed toward the blades.

The company also issued a safety warning back in May 2020, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, was unable to provide a remedy to consumers.

Now, Mueller Austria is offering consumers a free replacement Onion Chopper Pro with a newly-designed locking tab.

To apply for a Mueller vegetable chopper recall replacement, please email recall@muellerdirect.com or call Mueller Austria toll-free at 888-990-9066 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

Source: Mueller Austria Recalls Onion Choppers Due to Serious Laceration Hazard