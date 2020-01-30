Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The FDA warned consumers not to use Nopalina Flax Seed Fiber powder or capsules made by Salud Natural Entrepreneur, Inc., after an ingredient tested positive for three types of Salmonella.

In response, Salud Natural Entrepreneur issued a recall on January 28.

The FDA collected a sample of powdered senna leaves, an ingredient used to make Nopalina Flax Seed Fiber, and it tested positive for three strains of Salmonella. No illnesses have been reported.

The recall involves Nopalina Flax Seed Fiber (powder) and Nopalina Flax Seed Fiber (capsules) with lot numbers:

Nopalina Flax Seed Fiber (powder, 1 lb. bags)

Lot # 62.19/9#52.1 Best if used by 10/7/21

Lot # 62.19/2#52.1 Best if used by 10/7/21

Nopalina Flax Seed Fiber (powder, 1 lb. bags)

Lot # 64.19/3#52.1 Best if used by 10/21/21

Nopalina Flax Seed Fiber (powder, 2 lb. bags)

Lot # 64.19/2#52.1 Best if used by 10/21/21

Lot # 64.19/2*2Lb#52.1 Best if used by 10/21/21

Nopalina Flax Seed Fiber (powder, 1 lb. bags)

Lot # 65.19/1#52.1 Best if used by 10/24/21

Lot # 65.19/2#52.1 Best if used by 10/24/21

Nopalina Flax Seed Fiber (capsules, 120 count)

Lot # 23.19 1C120#07 Best if used by 10/7/21

Lot # 23.192C120#02 Best if used by 10/7/21

Lot # 23.19/2C120#02 Best if used by 10/7/21

Lot # 23.19.2C120#02 Best if used by 10/7/21

Lot # 23.19.3C120#02 Best if used by 10/7/21

The lot numbers can be found on the bottom back of the label.

The products were distributed throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

The symptoms of a Salmonella infection usually include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Severe infections may cause a high fever, muscle aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, bloody urine or stool. In some cases, Salmonella infections may be fatal.

Source: Public Health Alert Concerning Nopalina Flax Seed Powder and Nopalina Flax Seed Capsules and Salmonella Contamination

