Another 165,000 Inclined Sleepers Recalled for Suffocation Risk

No incidents or injuries were linked to the recalled products, but other inclined sleepers have caused least 73 infant deaths and over 1,000 incidents or injuries.

Last year, over 5 million inclined sleepers were recalled because babies can roll over and suffocate against the fabric, or suffocate due to airway compression when the baby’s chin touches their chest.

In response, Consumer Product Safety Commission warned consumers not to use any inclined sleep products for babies. The agency also proposed banning all inclined sleepers from the market.

On January 29, recalls were issued by Graco, Evenflo, Summer Infant and Delta Children for approximately 165,000 inclined sleepers.

Graco recalled about 113,000 Little Lounger Rocking Seats in the U.S. and Mexico. They were sold nationwide at Target, Babies R Us, and other stores from 2013 through 2018 for about $80.

Summer Infant recalled about 46,300 SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleepers. They were sold at Amazon and Buy Buy Baby from March 2017 to December 2019 for about $99.

Evenflo recalled about 3,100 Pillo Portable Nappers. They were sold at Target, Kohl’s, Amazon, Buy Buy Baby, JC Penney, and Walmart from May 2017 to January 2020 for $75.

Delta Children recalled about 5,900 inclined sleepers with adjustable feeding positions for newborns. The recall involves brands like Disney Baby, BeautyRest, Simmons, and Delta Children.

Delta Children sold the inclined sleepers from January 2017 to December 2018 on Amazon, Kmart, and ToysRUs.com. The recall involves the following inclined sleepers:

Beautyrest Beginnings Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns

Disney Baby Minnie Mouse Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns

Delta Children Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Sleeper

Simmons Kids Beautyrest Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder, and Sleeper

3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Incline Sleeper

And others

Source: Graco, Evenflo, Summer Infant, and Delta Children Recall Infant Inclined Sleepers