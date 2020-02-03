Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

Efficient Laboratories Inc. has recalled several types of Rompe Pecho® cough syrups and over-the-counter cold and flu medicines due to microbial contamination.

In January 2020, a recall was issued for Rompe Pecho EX (Lot #19F332), Rompe Pecho CF (Lot #19H359), and Rompe Pecho MAXliquid (Lot #19B42) after they tested positive for microbial contamination that could cause vomiting and diarrheal illnesses.

In October 2019, the FDA warned consumers not to use Rompe Pecho EX and Rompe Pecho CF cough syrups due to contamination with microbes that could potentially cause illness.

According to the manufacturer, “In rare circumstances, consumption of Rompe Pecho from these lots could result in vomiting and diarrhea.”

The company is asking consumers to contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking Rompe Pecho.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Efficient Laboratories by phone at (305) 805-3456, Monday through Friday from 9am to 4:30pm EST.

