Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Chesapeake Energy Corporation reported a fire at the oil well around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, just south of Caldwell, Texas.

A spokesperson for Chesapeake Energy said a contractor died immediately as a result of the explosion. That man was later identified as 38-year-old Windell Beddingfield of Tyler, Texas.

Two other men were transported by helicopter to medical facilities in Austin and Houston with severe burn injuries.

Both men who were injured later died due to severe burns. One of the deceased was identified as Brian Maldonado, a 25 year-old from San Diego, Texas, who suffered 3rd-degree burns over 90% of his body.

Investigators believe that an unexpected amount of natural gas entered the well and caught on fire. They are still investigating what cause the gas to ignite.

The oil well was owned by Chesapeake Energy. State officials said there were 11 men working at the oil well at the time of the explosion, including workers from C.C. Forbes and Eagle Pressure Control.

Source: 3rd man dies after gas blast at Chesapeake Energy oil well near Bryan