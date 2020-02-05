Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

A woman who was burned by an exploding Crock-Pot Electric Pressure Cooker has filed a lawsuit against the manufacturers, Sunbeam Products and Newell Brands.

The woman claims that she used the pressure cooker according to the instructions. Even so, it exploded boiling-hot food due to a failure of the supposed “safety features,” which she claims are defective.

The lawsuit was filed on January 31 in the Circuit Court for Palm Beach County, Florida — In RE: Botello v. Sunbeam Products, Inc. and Newell Brands, Inc. —Filing # 102592884.

On January 7, Sunbeam Products was hit with another class action lawsuit by Kimberly R., a woman who was burned after her Crock-Pot Express Pressure Cooker exploded hot food on her body.

Lawsuits accuse Sunbeam Products of selling a defective pressure cooker. The manufacturer is also accused of misleading consumers by advertising “safety features” that do not actually prevent explosions.

In many cases, consumers were burned when they were able to easily twist open the lid while the pot contained a dangerous amount of pressure, resulting in an explosion of boiling-hot food and liquid.

Source: Sunbeam Products Lawsuit Filed By Victim of Crock Pot Pressure Cooker Explosion

Editor’s note: For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.

Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.