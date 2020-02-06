Rawlings Recalls Catcher's Helmets for Head Injury Hazard

Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

The recall involves CHMACH-SR (Senior) Catchers helmets. No incidents have been reported, but the back plate can fail to protect the player. Rawlings is offering a free replacement back plate.

The brand “Rawlings” is printed on the side of the helmet and the “R” Rawlings logo is printed on the front-center of the helmets. Inside of the helmet is a sticker that reads “CHMACH-SR-RevA.”

The plastic helmets were sold in two-tone color combinations: black/white (UPC 083321545504), green/white (UPC 083321545511), navy/white (083321545528) and red/white (UPC 083321545566).

The helmets were sold at sporting goods stores nationwide and online at Rawlings.com and other online stores from July 2018 through September 2019 for about $200.

Consumers should stop using the recalled catcher’s helmets and contact Rawlings to receive a free replacement back plate for head sizes 7.5 and below or a full refund for head sizes above 7.5.

For more information, contact Rawlings at 800-729-5464 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at returns@rawlings.com or online at www.rawlings.com.

Source: Rawlings Recalls Catcher’s Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury