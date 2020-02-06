Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
1 Shares

The recall involves CHMACH-SR (Senior) Catchers helmets. No incidents have been reported, but the back plate can fail to protect the player. Rawlings is offering a free replacement back plate.

The brand “Rawlings” is printed on the side of the helmet and the “R” Rawlings logo is printed on the front-center of the helmets. Inside of the helmet is a sticker that reads “CHMACH-SR-RevA.”

The plastic helmets were sold in two-tone color combinations: black/white (UPC 083321545504), green/white (UPC 083321545511), navy/white (083321545528) and red/white (UPC 083321545566).

The helmets were sold at sporting goods stores nationwide and online at Rawlings.com and other online stores from July 2018 through September 2019 for about $200.

Consumers should stop using the recalled catcher’s helmets and contact Rawlings to receive a free replacement back plate for head sizes 7.5 and below or a full refund for head sizes above 7.5.

For more information, contact Rawlings at 800-729-5464 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at returns@rawlings.com or online at www.rawlings.com.

Rawlings Recalls Catcher's Helmets for Head Injury Hazard

Rawlings CHMACH-SR (Senior) Catcher’s Helmets

Source: Rawlings Recalls Catcher’s Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
1 Shares

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.