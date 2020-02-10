Nuts 'N More Recalls Peanut Spread for Listeria Risk

Reddit Share Email 2 Shares

Nuts ‘N More has issued a voluntary recall for Plain Peanut Spread due to a possible risk of Listeria bacteria contamination.

No complaints of illnesses have been reported as of February 7, but infections with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can cause severe food poisoning illnesses.

The recall was issued after “a potential Listeria species” was discovered in routine tests of a finished product, according to the company’s official statement.

Nuts ‘N More has stopped the production and distribution of the product while health officials in Rhode Island and the company continue their investigation.

The recalled Plain Peanut Spread was distributed to locations in Virginia, Arizona, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, Alabama, Indiana, and Florida; as well as Canada and the U.K.

The recalled product is a 16-oz plastic jar that is labeled with LOT PB91 (Lot and Exp. Located on the lid) and EXP 03/04/2021. A total of 4,143 jars were recalled.

Consumers who have purchased Nuts ‘N More Plain Peanut Spread Lot PB91 are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at questionsl@nuts-n-more.com

Source: Nuts ‘N More LLC. Recalls: Plain Peanut Spread Because Of Possible Health Risk

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation