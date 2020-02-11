Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

Blendtopia Products, LLC has recalled over 29,000 cases of 7-ounce frozen Superfood Smoothie Kits due to a possible risk of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause serious food poisoning infections.

The recall involves Blendtopia® smoothie blends, including “Glow”, “Detox”, “Energy”, “Immunity” and “Strength” Superfood Smoothie Kits, with best-by dates of July 2021, Oct 2021, and Nov 2021.

The products are frozen, pre-portioned, organic, ready-to-blend smoothie kits. They were sold at Whole Foods Market and other stores nationwide.

No illnesses have been reported. The recall was initiated after Listeria was discovered during the quality-control process.

“The issue is believed to be isolated to a supplied ingredient,” according to the recall notice posted by the FDA on February 10.

Consumers who have affected products should not consume them and discard them immediately or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions should contact the company at: 1-844-260-8181 Monday – Friday 9am – 5pm MT or email at support@blendtopia.com.

Source: Blendtopia Products, LLC Voluntarily Recalls Frozen Smoothie Products Due to Possible Health Risk

