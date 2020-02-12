New High-Tech X1-5 Hoverboard Linked to Fire Hazard

Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

The New High-Tech X1-5 hoverboard contains a lithium-ion battery that can overheat, catch on fire, or explode while the hoverboard is being ridden or recharged, according to a safety warning.

The hoverboard battery poses a fire hazard that can lead to smoke inhalation or other serious injuries, such as house fire, or death.

Safety officials have asked the manufacturer to recall the hoverboard, but the company has refused to do so.

Therefore, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning consumers about the hazard.

CPSC is aware of one report of an X1-5 hoverboard overheating and smoking.

A white label on the bottom of the hoverboard states: “Model: X1-5” and “Product Name: Balance Scooter.”

The product has a holographic UL label on the bottom of the hoverboard, but it is not actually UL-listed. Furthermore, a sample tested by the CPSC did not meet the UL 2272 safety certification.

UL is a global safety science organization that issues safety certifications for hoverboards (also known as “self-balancing scooters”).

CPSC urges consumers to look for the UL mark on hoverboards. The agency has been warning about the dangers posed by hoverboards since 2015. Over 500,000 hoverboards have been recalled by more than a dozen manufacturers.

In the last 5 years, there have been more than 300 reports of hoverboard fires or batteries overheating. In 2017, a charging hoverboard ignited a house fire that killed two young children.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers Not to Charge or Use New High-Tech X1-5 Hoverboards Due to Fire Hazard