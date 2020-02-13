Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

Infantino has recalled about 14,000 soft infant carriers because the buckles can break and babies can fall out.

No incidents or injuries were reported. Infantino is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled infant carriers and contact the company for information on how to receive a free replacement.

The recall includes the Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic® infant carrier (Lot #2018 0619 and Lot #2018 0719), the Flip Front2back® infant carrier (Lot #2018 0719), and the Up Close Newborn® infant carriers (Lot #2018 0719).

The product name and lot number are on label that is sewn inside the carriers.

They were sold at Target, Amazon and other stores nationwide and online from November 2019 to December 2019 for $30-$50.

For information on how to receive a free replacement, consumers can contact Infantino at 800-840-4916 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Recall@infantino.com or online at www.infantino.com.

Source: Infantino Recalls Infant Carriers Due to Fall Hazard