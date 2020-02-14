Lowe's Ceiling Fans Recalled After 10 People Hit by Fan Blades

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Fanim Industries recalled the 48-inch Harbor Breeze Santa Ana ceiling fan because the fan’s blade holders can break.

If the fan is turned on, the fan blades can fall off or be ejected with enough force to seriously injure anyone standing nearby.

The manufacturer has received 210 reports of the fan blade breaking or ejecting from the fan, including 10 reports of a fan blade hitting consumers.

The fans were exclusively sold at Lowe’s stores nationwide and online at www.lowes.com from May 2014 to January 2016 for about $150.

The recall involves the Harbor Breeze 48-inch Santa Ana Ceiling Fan, Model LP8294LBN, UPC code 840506599178. The model number is printed on the fan motor. The model number is also printed inside the battery compartment cover for the handheld remote control.

The recalled fan has two dark walnut fan blades, brushed nickel blade-holders, and a frosted white glass globe containing a light bulb.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ceiling fan and contact the firm for a free set of replacement blade holders.

For more information, consumers can contact Fanim Industries toll-free at 888-434-3797 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@fanimation.com or online at www.FANIMATION.com.

Source: Fanim Industries Recalls Harbor Breeze Santa Ana Ceiling Fan Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s Stores