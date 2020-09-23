Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Pedego Inc. recalled six models of electric bikes (“e-bikes”) that can malfunction and speed up, which may cause a rider to fall or crash.

The problem is that an improperly manufactured electrical cable can cause the bicycle to accelerate unexpectedly, according to Pedego.

Pedego said it received 5 reports of sudden unintended acceleration due to the electric cable malfunctioning. No injuries were reported.

The recall involves 6 models of Pedego e-bikes: Interceptor (Including Platinum Edition), City Commuter (Including Mid Drive Edition and Black Edition), Boomerang Plus, Ridge Rider, Trail Tracker (Including Gorilla Edition) and Stretch (Including Dual Drive Edition).

The model name is printed on the chain guard or the chain stay. The bikes were sold in various colors. The name “Pedego” is printed on the bike frame.

The recalled e-bikes were sold nationwide, and online at www.pedego.com, between January 2018 and August 2020 for about $3,000- $4,700.

Pedego is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact a local Pedego dealer to arrange for a free repair.

Source: Pedego Recalls Electric Bikes Due to Fall Hazard