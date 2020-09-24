Specialized Recalls 2019-2020 Sirrus Bicycles for Injury Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. has recalled around 36,000 Sirrus, Sirrus X and Sirrus Sport Bicycles with alloy crank arms.

The problem is that the crank arm can suddenly disengage and cause the rider to lose control, which poses fall and injury hazards.

Specialized said it has received 56 reports of the crank arm disengaging, including 7 reports of injuries. One person suffered a torn bicep tendon. The other 6 injuries were minor, such as road rash.

The recall involves the 2019-2020 model-year Sirrus, Sirrus X and Sirrus Sport bicycles.

The recalled 2019 models are the Sirrus Sport (including EQ and Step-Through versions) and the Sirrus X Comp Carbon.

The recalled 2020 models are the Sirrus 3.0, 4.0, X3.0, X4.0, and X5.0

They were sold at authorized Specialized retailers nationwide and online from September 2018 to June 2020 for $850-$1,700.

Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycles immediately and contact their nearest authorized Specialized retailer for a free repair.

For more information, contact Specialized Bicycle Components at 800-722-4423 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

