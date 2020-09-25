Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Dried wood ear mushrooms, also known as kikurage or black fungus, have been linked to a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

At least 41 people were sickened between January 21 and August 26, including four people who were hospitalized.

The illnesses were reported in the following 10 states: Arizona (1), California (25), Connecticut (1), Georgia (1), Illinois (5), Louisiana (1), New Jersey (2), New York City (1), Pennsylvania (2), and Wisconsin (2).

At least 16 sick people who were interviewed by the CDC said they ate at a ramen restaurant in the week before they became ill.

After four separate clusters of illnesses were linked to ramen restaurants in 3 states, experts linked the outbreaks to a likely source — wood ear mushrooms distributed by Wismettat Asian Foods Inc.

On September 24, Wismettac recalled all Shirakiku® Black Fungus that was distributed to restaurants in 32 states after a bag of the dried mushrooms tested positive for Salmonella Stanley.

The recalled mushrooms were imported from China and distributed to restaurants in 6 packs of 5-pound bags labeled as Shirakiku® Black Fungus (Kikurage) with UPC 00074410604305 and Item #60403.

Source: Salmonella Infections Linked to Wood Ear Mushrooms

